Editor,
I was reading the Dec. 21 letter “Reverse Robin Hoods” about the toll road on Highway 101. I couldn’t agree more with the writer. They are using my tax dollars to build a road and then they want to charge me to use it.
I called Sacramento and talked to a gentleman who gave me some complete BS story about how this lane will help with traffic. He made no sense at all. These toll lanes are simply a money grab by the state. Just another way to nickel-and-dime us. I would love to know how they continue to get away with this? We never asked for,or voted for, these toll lanes.
And one more thing. The outrageous amount of money they charge during peak hours is simply a form of stealing from us. Back in the day, extortion and blackmail was illegal. Only the mob did these things. Now our own government is using these methods but somehow it’s OK.
If we don’t build a certain number of homes in the county they withhold money the county depends on. That’s blackmail. And all the while, it’s our tax dollars they withhold. This whole system is insane. There is only one way to fight back. If everyone would boycott and not use the toll lanes for months and months we could make a collective statement to the state. It’s funny that they find the space and money to add a lane, which would help relieve traffic but then decide to screw us all for years to come.
Neil Wild
San Bruno
