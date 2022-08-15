Kudos to Dan Noyes of Channel 7 News for his excellent reporting on the most recent example of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos’ corruption, relating to the treatment of the Batmobile business dispute as a criminal matter, and to the huge waste of taxpayers’ money in sending four deputies across the country to arrest the Batmobile maker.
District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe’s office signed off on the arrest warrant of the Batmobile builder, which means that Wagstaffe must have known about it, unless he doesn’t read what he signs. Since Anagnostou, the plaintiff, contributed to Wagstaffe’s campaign, and since Wagstaffe admits he knew Anagnostou socially, Wagstaffe must have paid attention to a complaint filed by Anagnostou. In addition, Wagstaffe and Bolanos contributed to each other’s campaigns. To my mind, this reeks of corruption on the part of Bolanos AND Wagstaffe, and both of them should be removed from office.
