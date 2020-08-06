Editor,
The same elected officials that promoted and participated in the protests, are now wanting to fine us for not masking up to walk our dog. The “experts” claim the protests didn’t cause a spike in the virus, despite the shouting and lack of distancing, because it was outdoors. We need fact-based governance, not mixed messages and capricious laws.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
