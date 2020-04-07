Editor,
Much praise goes to columnist Greg Wilson for “One for the books” (San Mateo Daily Journal April 4-5). With so many of us currently experiencing enforced leisure, books should be a staple of our daily diet. Reading educates, entertains and exercises the imagination.
Perusing or purchasing reading material online pales in comparison to visiting a brick-and-mortar bookstore or the library. It is a shame bookstores and libraries have been affected by the virus crisis and are temporarily closed. Relying solely on the internet for news or recreational reading is very limiting. Not only do bookstores and libraries offer variety and alternatives, but also a sense of community.
That noted, bookstores and libraries should qualify as “essential businesses” and reopen their doors while somehow finding a way to follow present day health and safety guidelines.
Beverly Paterson
Foster City
