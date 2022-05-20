Editor,
Fifty years ago I was appointed the first woman in the Criminal Division of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In 1978, I was appointed the first woman on the San Mateo County Municipal Court and, in 1987, I was appointed the first woman on the San Mateo County Superior Court.
Within the strict confines of the Judicial Canons of Ethics, I have supported the advancement of women in public life in every way I could. However, I do not support candidates simply because they are women. I do not support a woman for sheriff of this county who is not competent to do the job. Electing a woman who is not competent does not help but rather hurts the cause of advancing women. We are a safe county with a relatively low crime rate and we need to sustain that by reelecting our very competent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
Margaret Kemp
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.