Editor,
Candidates for office are portrayed as caricatures by their opponents. They want to win so they create images often in place of substance. What is true about Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is that for his entire career he has been an innovative leader ahead of his time, with a balanced approach to law enforcement and public safety, who leads a groundbreaking department in a fiscally prudent manner, and cares about the community he serves.
This bilingual child of immigrants has been on the forefront of change his entire career, from community policing programs dating back years to leading efforts to insure that police response to mental health crisis incidents includes clinicians. He pioneered transparent police websites and social media engaging the community, “coffee with cops” and more. He brings people together, which is why he has been endorsed by progressives such as San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, career public safety officials such as San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, and many in the judiciary, including retired San Mateo County Judge Margaret Kemp, who was the first female Superior Court judge in San Mateo County history, among many other diverse community supporters.
He cares about youth, diverting them from the criminal justice system, and respects the dignity of each individual. Forget caricatures of any candidate. Sheriff Bolanos has an unsurpassed record of leadership, effectiveness and commitment to the community. Reelect Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
Jim Hartnett
Redwood City
