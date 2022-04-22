Editor,
I have known Sheriff Carlos Bolanos for many years; both professionally and as a friend. I met Carlos when he was the chief of police of Redwood City and I found him to be a respectful and honest person. I interacted with him at various meeting throughout the county and always felt he had his finger on the pulse of what was needed in law enforcement. After he became sheriff, I also had many dealings with him. I watched as he organized his team at the Sheriff’s Office and followed the programs he put together. I viewed the new jail facility and listened to his goals for rehabilitation of those in his custody. I have also seen how he interacts with the public and how his goal is to express his desire to make San Mateo County a safe place to live and work.
I have always felt that safety of the people of this county should be the number one priority and I feel Carlos has done an excellent job in keeping that in the forefront of everything he has done. It is for these reasons that I feel we should support Carlos Bolanos in his reelection bid for sheriff of San Mateo County.
So when the ballots are sent out take the opportunity to keep Carlos Bolanos as sheriff of San Mateo County. He is a good man who has done an excellent job.
Tom Marriscolo
Millbrae
