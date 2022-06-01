Editor,
As a former police chief and longtime resident of San Mateo County, I write to express my support for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos in the upcoming election for sheriff of San Mateo County. Sheriff Carlos Bolanos has done an outstanding job since assuming the role in 2016. I worked closely with Carlos when he was the Redwood City police chief and later when he was appointed undersheriff of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He is a strong, compassionate leader who cares deeply about the community and the people he leads. He is a great collaborator who works with the other criminal justice partners to help make San Mateo County one of the safest places to live, work and do business.
As sheriff, he has increased transparency by requiring body worn cameras for deputies and has worked to increase mental health treatment programs in the jails. Additionally, he has stepped up scenario-based intervention training for his staff who are frequently called upon to assist individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
Carlos has a long list of endorsers including state Attorney General Rob Bonta, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, and the majority of our county law enforcement officials.
I urge you to vote to reelect Sheriff Carlos Bolanos on June 7.
Lee G. Violett
San Bruno
The letter writer is the retired San Bruno police chief and former interim chief for Millbrae, Half Moon Bay, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto.
