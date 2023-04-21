Although the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of restricting the county’s collaboration with ICE in a 4-1 vote, Supervisor Ray Mueller’s dissent arguing that an exception was necessary for noncitizens convicted of “‘serious and violent felonies such as murder, rape, or child molestation,’” is harmful, reductive and alarming ahead of the second vote scheduled for April 25.
Supervisor Mueller fails to understand that individuals charged with the crimes he mentions would likely be sent to state prison, not county jail. Moreover, data shows that undocumented immigrants have lower felony rates than U.S. citizens.
And as many of the public comments on the April 11 Board of Supervisors meeting pointed out, deportation sows fear in the community and unnecessarily disrupts lives. Moreover, the looming threat of deportation may have chilling effects for noncitizens seeking to report crimes, limiting their interactions with law enforcement to avoid detection and thus leading to fewer solved crimes.
To be sure, the crimes Supervisor Mueller enumerated are particularly heinous, however, there is no evidence that noncitizens disproportionately commit these kinds of crimes. Instead, Supervisor Mueller’s position seems rooted in a xenophobic trope that immigrants “bring crime” and are “rapists.” The board should do the right thing and vote in favor of the ordinance again next Tuesday because Supervisor Mueller’s call for an exception is a red herring.
Carmen Alvarado-Hernandez
