In reference to the San Mateo City Council arbitrarily deciding on authorizing a temporary/permanent BLM mural somewhere on a downtown San Mateo street as reported by the Daily Journal this week (“San Mateo wants Black Lives Matter mural” in the July 22 edition), it seems they have made, or at least councilmembers Bonilla and Ocasio-Cortez, oops, I mean Lee, have decided to do so. I am all for supporting the BLM movement with a mural on a temporary basis, however, I draw the line when it comes to making it permanent. Unless of course a permanent mural supporting all lives matter or something all-inclusive to improving all human relations is approved.
Since that suggestion may make a snowball’s chance in hell unreasonable with our left-leaning thinking councilmembers, I hope our citizens in San Mateo voice their concern about a permanent mural. Especially, as we have seen in past noble attempts on trying to improve race relations, this current movement will lose its luster when the next crisis hits.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
