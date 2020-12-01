Editor,
Since Joe Biden won the presidential election, there have lots of letters to the editors in both local newspapers from Trump supporters. These supporters claim:
1). Voter fraud: The election was rigged (No evidence);
2). The election is not over because the results haven’t been certified. (Trump has lost 24 straight lawsuits claiming voter fraud);
3). A mysterious computer program changed Trump votes to Biden votes. (No evidence given); and
4). Blame the media for calling the election for Joe Biden. (Numbers and math don’t lie);
And now, Matt Grocott, in his column “Hello Facebook, or is it goodbye?” in the Daily Journal on Nov. 17, blames Facebook and Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Grocott is mad at Facebook, because unlike 2016, it didn’t allow itself to be used by Russian agents to spread lies, misinformation and false conspiracy theories about Biden. Facebook didn’t allow or restrict Trump supporters from spreading those same lies, misinformation and false conspiracy theories. Grocott is mad that Facebook, like all other online platforms, has ‘Ethical Conduct and Content Rules, that he and his fellow Trump supporters have to follow, just like everyone else. (That is what the User Agreement is for. It’s unethical to lie or spread lies.) Grocott and his fellow Trump supporters think that they are above the rules of privately held online companies and the laws of libel, slander and defamation of character, in a civilized society.
So now, Grocott is a sore loser and acts like a child who missed his nap time by wanting to “pick up all his marbles and playing some place else.”
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
