How well is the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) educating Black students?
At the Oct. 23, 2019, board meeting, equity efforts at the district were discussed. I presented data affirming, unfortunately, the view of one trustee, “We promise much, but deliver little.”
Cañada College has a 21.3% difference in course success rates of Asian versus Black students (81.6% vs. 60.3% respectively). Similarly, there is a 17.5% disparity between White students and their Black classmates (Cañada College Data Dashboard).
Cañada will attack this problem with an “Anti-Racist/Anti-Blackness” initiative. Leadership is establishing an Anti-Racist Taskforce to combat hate and develop a framework for anti-racist work “in classrooms, on campus, and in the community.”
The college will change “promoting a campus culture that fosters a climate of inclusivity” to one “more aligned to address anti-Blackness and oppression.”
Unless institutionalized racism permeates the campus, will fighting Anti-Blackness improve Black student success? (only 2.8% of the students are Black; Hispanics comprise 40.7%). Given the plurality of Latinx students, I didn’t see any mention of anti-Hispanic racism in Cañada’s plan.
I view the Anti-Racist Taskforce as an important, but misguided effort; one that distracts from the college’s mission — to provide “our community with a learning-centered environment, ensuring that all students have equitable opportunities to achieve their transfer, career education, and lifelong learning educational goals.”
Helping students to learn, achieve, and graduate, so as to develop the next generation of leaders to combat racism, is how educators best promote social justice.
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach, Florida
Mr. Reiner, BLM and these new racial justice warriors are just far left political activists that do not care about black lives. They want a revolution and those in public education are firmly behind it. Next time public schools ask for for money from you, tell them where they can go. Without money, these subversives will have no power and their terrible policies will not see the light of day.
Dear Mr. Conway, while there are political and ideological issues embedded in this situation, I want to be clear that I am an educational researcher focusing on understanding and ameliorating achievement gaps as I believe that is good for America. Given my knowledge and experience in higher education, I question the initiative being pursued at Cañada, not the motivation to help Black lives.
I will add that I provided Cañada leadership and the Trustees of SMCCCD two opportunities to comment on my findings so that I could correct facts and modify opinions, but none was forthcoming.
Michael B. Reiner, PhD, is a higher education consultant and educational researcher. Previously, he was a professor of psychology and college administrator at City University of New York (CUNY), Miami Dade College, the Riverside Community College District, and the San Mateo County Community College District. mreiner32205@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-b-reiner-phd-14057551/
