Editor,
I believe that we all have the right to a peaceful protest but unfortunately we have some people who want to destroy and cause bodily harm. Instead of a BLM mural this city should have a Black history day in the park. How many people are aware of our first Black mayor Claire Mack, who has been the best mayor this city ever had?
Black history has not been discussed enough and you have this feeling that the Black people have not accomplished much. The adversity the slaves had to endure starting with the Native American can never be justified. Nancy Gooch 1849 was the first Black woman to succeed in Coloma, and it’s an amazing story. We can also still make changes to improve our city and work with our great police department.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.