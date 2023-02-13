I want to thank Carolyn Hoskins and the Hoskins Family for bring us the Dominic Hoskins Black History Museum is a must see and experience. Located in the old Cost Plus World Market site 890 Jefferson Ave. in Redwood City. There is so much to see and learn from this display of Black history.
It’s a great addition to any classroom teaching. It exposes the “ugly” of Black history truthfully. And then celebrates the accomplishments and inventions by the Black race, items we use every day and don’t even know how or who they were invented by. Black inventors, scholars, politicians, entertainers, judges, authors, builders, scientists, lawers. So many accomplishments by the Black community.
A great opportunity to learn about the struggles, survivals and contributions to our society and world. It’s definitely a huge labor of love and pride that Carolyn Hoskins provides. A true learning and celebration opportunity for all. It is open until Feb. 28.
