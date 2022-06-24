Editor,
The bipartisan gun deal that Washington’s politician are trying to sell us on is just further proof that our politicians care more about money than our children. When the United States had a gun ban on assault rifles we didn’t have all these mass shootings, Why did we eliminate that ban?
The majority of Americans want a complete ban on assault rifles. Why is that so hard to understand? We didn’t elect politicians because of what they feel, we elect them to represent what we feel.
The NRA is not part of our government, they represent a small amount of people that want and feel they have the right to own any gun they want. The NRA also supports the companies that sell assault rifles; they don’t in any way represent the thoughts of the majority of U.S. citizens. It’s simple politicians, our children are more important than your finances, do what your citizens want, not what your party wants. Grow a backbone.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
