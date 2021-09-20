Editor,
While I am in favor of bike lanes as a whole, I observe that riders seem to be riding from north to south and vise versa. I have lived on East Poplar Avenue for years and while there is a speeding problem from the stop light at San Mateo Drive to North Delaware Street I do not see riders venturing down this street. Riders are seen on San Mateo Drive, Delaware Street and Humboldt Street. I know they wouldn’t be heading for the freeway. Maybe children on bikes going to school?
Public comments are welcomed by the city on Oct. 4 asking for our feedback. But truth be told it seems the no parking signs have already been placed in those designated areas. I think the priority should be to slow the traffic first. It has taken so long to get just a one-way stop at North Claremont Street and East Poplar Avenue and finally two flashing crossing zones for pedestrians. There are three schools in the area. People have to double park to retrieve their children as it is. To take any parking space just causes more problems in this area. I would like to see some speed bumps, but then I do not know the criteria for that installation.
Last but not least, can we post notifications on all these big trucks parked all over North Central. My understanding was that they were not to be parked in residential areas. They are for the most part “dumpsters on wheels.”
Carol Paine
San Mateo
