As a South San Francisco resident, I can only empathize with my neighbors up and down the Peninsula as we all experience irresponsible growth. We can all point blame at our self-serving state legislators who might think they know what’s best for each municipality as they freely dictate our futures. Imposing their will on cities might be embraced in Russia, or other authoritarian states, but in the United States it is the height of hypocrisy. Watch them scream state’s rights should the federal government interfere with their California.

