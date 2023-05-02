As a South San Francisco resident, I can only empathize with my neighbors up and down the Peninsula as we all experience irresponsible growth. We can all point blame at our self-serving state legislators who might think they know what’s best for each municipality as they freely dictate our futures. Imposing their will on cities might be embraced in Russia, or other authoritarian states, but in the United States it is the height of hypocrisy. Watch them scream state’s rights should the federal government interfere with their California.
So why this change? If you want an answer, check the mandated financial records that your local elected city officials submit. I did. What did I find? I found the latest appointed-incumbent’s council campaign received five times as much money as the previous non-incumbent’s campaign. In this case $40,000 more. I learned that donations from outside city limits, including out of state mercenaries, were by a 7.5 to 1 margin. I also learned that many unemployed individuals, not retirees, had spare money to contribute. Strange. But when you want to find the big donors, it’s the housing development, real estate and labor union interests who “ponied up” the big bucks. While you’re at it, look for some of those dollars from the biotech/life science invaders. Who benefits, residents or political campaign coffers? You make the call.
So go ahead, look around your city and ask yourself what happened to that “small town” feel. You need look no further than that “big city” money.
