Editor,
In response to Mary Scheibs letter, I’m glad that Biden has made it easier for people with diabetes to access insulin. It’s the right thing to do. But tell me why they needed an Inflation Reduction Act to start with. Biden is responsible for the inflation. Then we need an Inflation Reduction Act to make it look like he’s doing something for us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.