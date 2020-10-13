Editor,

Biden has promised not to raise taxes on anybody earning less than $400,000. Do you remember Obama who promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $250,000 and now when you sell your home you have to pay the Obamacare 3.8% capital gains tax on any profit above $250,000?

You are not rich, you own a San Carlos home and here comes Joe who, like Obama, will place yet another capital gains tax on any profit above $400,000 on top of the Obamacare capital gains tax. And who could fault him, for you see, he kept his promise and the only one to blame is you because you again fell for fuzzy campaign rhetoric.

Then comes the state of California which instead of adjusting its spending in hard times, issues vouchers based on future taxes. California’s capital gains tax on all the profit from the sale of your home is already at 13.3% out of which 1% is for mental health.

If you sell and get out of here they tax you and if you dare stay they are cooking a gradual assault on Proposition 13 so that you cannot afford to stay in your home because of exorbitant real estate taxes. The idea is to divide and conquer, split commercial property owners from the rest through Proposition 15, then split the seniors through special exclusions and then swamp the disorganized rest. This is why everybody who can is now selling their home.

Virgil Stevens

San Carlos

