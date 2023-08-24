President Biden has bargained with Iran to release five Americans held in Iranian jails. While we all want to see Americans come home, let’s examine the price of this bargain. For their release, President Biden not only will release Iranian criminals in our jails, but he will bestow $6 billion upon Iran. That is approximately $1 billion per hostage. Does this bargain not signal to Iran (and other terrorist regimes) that there is now a $1 billion bounty on any future kidnapped American?
But the Biden administration tells us there is no cause for alarm. They reassure us that the Mullahs, who rule Iran, will spend this cash bonanza only for good things, like medicine and food. We are promised by the Biden team that none of these billions will be spent on Iran’s worldwide terrorism network, or to further their nuclear program (now, almost weapon’s grade enriched). Gosh isn’t that comforting?
With the Biden team’s iron clad reassurance, who could possibly doubt that Iran’s regime — a regime that executes gays for being gay, and publicly whips women for their clothing choices — would ever dare to use the extorted billions to perpetrate bad things? Yes, who could possibly imagine that such a regime would cheat on the Biden bargain and use these $6 billion to spread terrorism, develop nuclear weapons and persecute women and gays? Thank you, President Biden. With your reassurance about this bargain, I am sure all Americans will take comfort and hail your diplomacy.
