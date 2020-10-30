Editor,
The evidence that Joe Biden traded U.S. interest for personal gain in Ukraine and China while vice president is overwhelming. The smoking guns are emails in Hunter’s personal computer and the computers and phones Tony Bobulinski just gave to the FBI. It validates the stories in the New York Post. Joe Biden says without proof it’s Russian disinformation.
The Biden’s hired Bobulinski, a Navy veteran, businessman and Democrat, to coordinate the Bidens’ “business” dealing in China when Bidden was vice president. The emails clearly show Joe Biden was in the loop selling influence to Chinese companies Sinohawk and CEFC. This fits hand and glove with Joe’s other “play for play” operation in Ukraine. It explains why Joe Biden was so adamant about holding up U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine until they fired the prosecutor going after the company paying Hunter $.3.5 million.
Most revealing is Joe Biden has not denied the stories in the New York Post or Bobulinski’s revelations. He knows the emails are genuine because they exist date stamped on computers, phones, recipients emails and internet servers. How ironic the Democrats once again accuse Republicans of that which they are most guilty. The evidence is far too ubiquitous and credible for a grand jury to ignore. Joe’s fingerprints are everywhere. If elected, Joe Biden may become the first “president-elect” to be criminally indicted for selling influence to an enemy country while in office (see The Wall Street Journal, “The Biden Family Legacy” 10/23/20 for more details).
Ed Kahl
San Mateo
