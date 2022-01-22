Editor,

President Biden’s recent speeches are becoming more disunifying, aggressive and manipulative as this summary of a recent Peggy Noonan Wall Street Journal column observes. Biden says Americans are suppressing voting rights like totalitarian states; the filibuster is designed to pull people apart; we’re in a Jim Crow II era and we’re experiencing the kind of power you see in totalitarian states. These comments weren’t issued by a leftist House member, but by the president of all the people who ran on uniting our country. 

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says he’s known Biden for decades but hardly recognizes the man giving these speeches. McConnell’s recent Senate speech noted that while Biden says that disagreement must not lead to disunion Biden then compares a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors. In less than a year, restoring the soul of America has become: Agree with me, or you’re a bigot. He’s compared our country to totalitarian states. He says our country will be an autocracy if he doesn’t get his way. He demagogues voting laws that are more expansive than what Democrats have in his own home state. Biden’s speeches show exactly why the framers designed the Senate to check presidential power. Biden’s only mandate was to unify the country and in that he has utterly failed.

Biden’s frustrated with his setbacks because he’s trapped in a circular chain of leftist rhetoric and control that prevents him from understanding what Americans really want. You know Democrats are desperate when they talk of running another Clinton.

Ed Kahl

Woodside

