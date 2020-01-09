Editor,
Former Vice President Joe Biden blatantly used his public office to enrich his family by $3.4 million in a deal with corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs. How is it possible that Democrats ignored this in their impeachment hearings? It’s the very predicate for why Trump asked Ukraine to help our Justice Department investigate the Bidens.
What favors were traded for the $3.4 million? Why are Democrats so incurious about this? If it were a Republican, they’d be all over it, but apparently not when it’s one of their own.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
