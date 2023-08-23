Mary Scheib’s letter that appeared in the Aug. 16 edition of the Daily Journal stated that the Biden administration has reduced health care costs by mandating pharmaceutical price caps. This does nothing to reduce health care costs. It just shifts the costs to the consumers who buy the other drugs that will now be priced higher.
Price ceilings also mean that the pharmaceutical companies will reduce spending on research and development of new drugs. Discovering and bringing a new pharmaceutical to market takes upwards of 10 years and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. Only about 1 in 10 actually reach the market.
Reducing the cost of any product or service, rather than just shifting to different payers, requires inventions, innovations and new business models.
