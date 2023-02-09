Editor,
Editor,
According to Wikipedia, modern high-altitude weather balloons generally contain equipment such as radio transmitters, cameras and satellite navigation systems.
I suspect our own balloons of this nature under the NASA Balloon Program are fitted with similar items. That lends the question of whether the Chinese balloon that traveled across America was for reconnaissance or weather research. Given innocent weather balloons actually have spy capabilities, it would be difficult to draw a conclusion.
Using deduction, we can only surmise that China’s existing satellite, stealth reconnaissance drones and human operatives have all the necessary means to conduct spying efforts that would make a “spy balloon” moot. Given that our military decided not to bring this balloon down before it reached the Atlantic Ocean only confirms it contained nothing of interest for national security and intelligence gathering. If it did and we failed to terminate its flight when it first reached Montana, then I would expect to see heads roll.
Giving the administration the benefit of the doubt, why on earth did we then shoot it down over the Atlantic? In times like this I imagine what President Eisenhower would do. He would have shot the balloon down, regardless of its claimed purpose, as it reached U.S. territory in Montana, which would have been a safe location to do so. He also would have made sure we kept the meeting in China with his secretary of state to address concerns and tensions diplomatically, patiently and effectively. Biden is no Eisenhower.
Howard Roth
Foster City
