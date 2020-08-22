Editor,
If Biden is elected we will miss the Trump economy of increasing jobs, incomes and the lowest unemployment in history. Biden would triple down on Obama’s slow-growth policies. After spending trillions of dollars, Obama found out jobs weren’t as shovel ready as he thought. Biden is even less of a business savant and after spending $30 trillion he’ll find out that replacing current electricity with more expensive electricity is no more productive than digging holes and filling them again. The misallocation of capital from productive to less productive uses always reduces jobs and incomes.
Bidens’ $30 trillion in Socialist-style spending would cause a temporary bubble in the stock market to the benefit his wealthy donors just before it collapses with everyone’s retirement funds as our taxes shoot up to Scandinavian levels of 75%. Our economy would stagnate with unsustainable government debt that would trigger a massive financial crisis when interest rates rise. America can not afford a Biden presidency.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(1) comment
I don't really blame Joe. If you have ever watched the movie, "Weekend at Bernies" about two young men who carry around a dead Bernie as if he is still alive. That is what Democrats are doing to poor JB. He is a shell of a person and it is very sad to see. But with the cries coming from the left about Orange Man Bad and nothing about policy, violence or China, they are using Sleepy Joe as a Trojan Horse that will be the vehicle for radical leftists to try take over our country. The good news is they will denied one more time of victory come this November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.