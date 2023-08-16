Throughout our history, we’ve joined across races and places to make sure our loved ones have what they need to thrive. While Big Pharma prioritizes profits over everyday people, the Biden administration is making health care more affordable.
One year ago this month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill does a lot of good things, but I’ll focus on one that matters to me: lowering everyday health care costs. The IRA caps monthly insulin costs at $35/month for anyone who gets their insulin through Medicare. That translates to 1.5 million Medicare recipients who will save hundreds of dollars each year. And that’s not all! The Biden administration’s initiative is inspiring private companies to cap their monthly insulin costs at $35/month too, lowering everyday health care costs for millions more. Our votes mattered: The Inflation Reduction Act is the start of what can happen when we work together to make sure all of us, no matter the color of our skin or the content of our wallets, are able to thrive.
