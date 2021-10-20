Editor,
Professor Michael McDougall, the principal planner and designer of Foster City, must have envisioned the semicircular walkway between Ryan Park and the Lagoon in Foster City as a promenade. Today we see bicyclists- children, teenagers and adults — and skateboarders using it as a thoroughfare. If Professor McDougall had planned it as such, he would have added a bike lane to the walkway. The majority of strollers on weekdays are seniors. Over the weekend Ryan Park is crowded.
On Friday, Oct. 15, at 4:50 p.m., an 8- to 9-year-old boy on a bike tried to go around my wife, a senior. He ended up hitting her in the back. The kid lost his balance and fell on the grass. How responsible was it of his parents not to chaperone the kid? There’s a section of the promenade that has no railing. If the accident had occurred on that side, the consequences would have been tragic. I appeal to the Park and Recreation administration to respect the vision, as I see it, of Michael McDougall and prohibit bicyclists and skateboarders from using the promenade.
Murli Melwani
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.