Editor,
Reading the story about Jeff Bezos coming space flight and an anonymous bidder paying $28 million to go on the ride. I hope that at some point soon we find out who the anonymous person is and that they by chance are one of the persons who pay very little or no taxes.
Bill Hoist
San Mateo
