Editor,
Nice work, California politicians. On President’s Day our plumbing was acting up. The plumber charged nearly $2,000 for connecting a short cross-over pipe from the kitchen to the main line. This outrageous amount was a consequence of the plumber living in Visalia in the Central Valley and having to come to the Peninsula where he could no longer afford to reside. Our friend Sam said that his tech company was no longer hiring locals; but placing ads in Boston and Austin with lesser pay.
Kinda reminds one of “Grapes of Wrath.” Then the reporter on the news told us that the head of CalPERS is investing our retirement money in Chinese weaponry. We have been lectured to death about water conservation while developers cover the ground with houses and San Francisco wastes millions of gallons washing filthy streets and thereby polluting the Bay. Even Dante could not imagine such an inferno.
Thomas Karl
San Bruno
