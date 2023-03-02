Editor,
As a county resident for over 40 years, I am gravely concerned by county management’s treatment of extra-help co-workers and myself. I have worked for the county since 1993. Most recently, I served as a COVID screener at the hospital, keeping patients, staff and the public safe. I went out on medical leave for a medical procedure, and because I am a temporary worker, I did not receive California SDI. Despite working full-time side by side with permanent staff at our community hospital, I receive second-class treatment: I don’t get any vacation days; I only get four sick days per year; and have unstable health insurance. Because of this, I have been left out in the cold, unable to survive, pay my rent, eat or live. I am currently two weeks away from becoming homeless because of the lack of support from the county.
