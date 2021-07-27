Editor,
In his July 23 column, “Government should stay out of information flow” Jon Mays says his words are chilling when President Biden accuses Facebook of killing people. But why? Facebook really is killing people, thousands of them, while evading all responsibility and making a mint. That is what is really chilling.
Of course, Facebook is not doing this alone. Even more blame should go to the people who invented the lies. But that does not absolve the people who spread the lies, knowing full well they are pernicious and even deadly lies.
Should we really consider such lies “protected speech?” No, we should not. It should be just as actionable as shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater or incitement to violence or to riot or even to insurrection.
There have always been exceptions like these in the First Amendment, which, by the way, applies to government restrictions; private businesses are free to be as restrictive as they wish to be. There is no real free speech issue here. The issue is holding Facebook and their users accountable for the deaths they have caused.
Even Facebook has admitted the need for regulation of content moderation, privacy and elections. They don’t see a free speech issue here, either.
What they do see is a threat that may wipe out their business model; revocation of Sec. 230, which currently absolves them from blame or responsibility for user-posted content. This enabled their rise. But if they can’t do better than this, then we really were better off without them.
Matthew Johnson
San Carlos
