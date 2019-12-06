Editor,
In response to Mike Safranek’s letter “The taxpayer is always possibility No. 2, always” in the Dec. 5 edition of the Daily Journal, he demonstrates a severe misunderstanding of local taxation or how budgets are prepared. He cites the $9 million current San Carlos surplus but states: “And how is the surplus gained? Property taxes.”
The city receives only 11% of property taxes. On a tax bill totaling about $10,000 (rather modest) only $7,500 is taxes, the rest are bonds and service fees. That means the city receives $825 of the $10,000. The city website shows a $43 million in projected revenue for 2019-20 of which only $12 million is from property taxes ($11.4 million from sales taxes).
The city is like the rest of us, you save in good times and make do without in bad. We put off painting the house until next year when times are better. If Safranek’s point is that they should budget to take only what is needed so there is no surplus, is he up for an additional special assessment when the budget has a shortfall? I am not a fan of taxes and do believe public employees should have no better pension or insurance than any other worker (IRA, 401K, Medicare and Social Security) but the better question is making sure the surplus is used properly and some left for the next bad time.
Mark Haesloop
San Carlos
