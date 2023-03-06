On March 1, PG&E closed the bike trail between Ralston and Cañada for at least five months. This bike trail is the equivalent of 101 for hundreds of local cyclists. Many people wrote to the PG&E community representative identified on Ralston trail entrance signage with concerns and alternatives. Unfortunately, PG&E neither modified their plan nor communicated their reasoning before closing the trail as planned.
PG&E is replacing a valve and doing additional gas line testing. PG&E did extensive gas-line testing several years ago for many months, leaving the trail open. Coexistence proceeded without incident. We all want safe natural gas delivery.
There are no good alternates. Yesterday, I did the Crystal Springs detour, which really is the only practical choice as Bunker Hill is very steep, and Crestview descends a scary hill to Edgewood. Both also traverse 280 interchanges.
It took me 20 minutes one way to get from the top of the bike trail to the Cañada Road bike trail connection, normally 3-4 minutes. There is a lot of roadside gravel along the way and a lot of glass along Skyline. The detour should be kept clean considering all the bike traffic that will now go this route.
PG&E provided no information on detours at either end of the bike trail. I can’t imagine a car road being closed and requiring such a complicated and long detour with no signs or information.
PG&E, please work with the cycling community and share the bike trail during your maintenance work.
