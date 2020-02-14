Editor,
Where can you walk dogs on a leash, take kid-friendly walks, hike, bike, run or enjoy lake views and the natural habitat? The answer is Water Dog Lake and Open Space. Do you realize how fortunate Belmont residents are to have this open space preserved in the middle of our community? Commissioners, you are the caretakers of this precious gem which has been set aside for passive use. There must be no construction, no asphalt or concrete.
Any plan to scrape or skin the land nude of trees, grasses, foliage or animal habitats down to bare dirt to construct this venue should be prohibited by the Commission. Any loss of our pastoral environment (our connection with nature and quality of life issue) and the introduction of a disturbing rise in noise level from electric motor bikes needs to be prohibited by the commission.
A pump park needs a location more appropriate for this activity. The location needs to be identified without degrading an established and coveted open space park. The Water Dog Trail is part of the Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, which provides crucial fire protection for Belmont residents with two unobstructed fire roads.
Commission members, you should covet and protect our quiet woodsy retreat which is full of sagebrush, toyon, sticky monkey flower, coyote brush, honey suckle, lupin, holly leaf cherry, elderberry, buckeye, oak and yellow star thistle. If this pump park is introduced in this location, it will put our children in harms way. This location is isolated. Children will be attracted to come sometimes without their parental supervision. We remember a tragic murder of a youngster in this area. Don’t make us relive the sadness.
Pam Rianda
Belmont
The letter writer is a former Parks and Recreation chair.
