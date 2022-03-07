Editor,
Belmont City Council has unfairly pushed their districting plan of four-districts plus at-large mayor, using their self-imposed artificial deadline. We have been informed by the litigation attorney that there is no imposed deadline as long as the city is working in good faith to transition to districts. It’s better to do it right, than do it fast without meeting the objective of leveling the playing field for underrepresented communities. We also now know that an elected member (mayor) of the council is still an at-large method of election and may open Belmont to future litigation.
There is still time to consider a five-district map with rotating mayor, such as the one from Mid-Pen Water District (#2) that many of us endorse. Why has no other city in San Mateo County (except San Bruno decided years ago) chosen an at-large mayor? Because five equal districts provides more fair representation than four districts, where one gets the double representation of an at-large mayor.
In 30 years of elections, no Homeview/Sterling Downs candidate has won an election. The council’s four-district plan, requiring 7,000 residents per district, dilutes the interests of this area by combining them with affluent neighborhoods. A five-district map of 5,600 people each, allows the marginalized Homeview/Sterling Downs/Downtown area a better chance at representation.
All we are asking of the City Council is to give the Belmont citizens more time to discuss alternative solutions rather than imposing their unfair decision on this once-in-a -decade decision.
Jennifer Lien
Belmont
