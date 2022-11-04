Editor,
Editor,
I believe that Warren Lieberman is precisely the type of person that Belmont needs for mayor at this time. He is a leader, he keeps an open mind, always willing to take his time to discuss any topic with anyone.
Reading the letters to the editor on Nov. 1, a Mates supporter stated, amongst other things, that Warren seemed to be taking/given credit for single-handedly saving the east side of Belmont from having a cannabis store open there, well he did. The writer stated that no one in their right mind would vote to put a shop there, however, you can just watch the comments by Charles Stone who wanted to do further community outreach, or Mayor Julia Mates who said she would prefer more research on the issue, but saw District 1 as the only viable location for cannabis shops.
Warren’s substitute motion was to eliminate zones 1, 2 and 3 for cannabis retail consideration in Belmont, and was seconded by Mayor Mates, and received a 5-0 vote. In my, and many other people’s opinions, it does seem to me Warren did “single-handedly” change the council’s position by removing these zones from consideration at this time. If he sat there, like the others on the council did, and voted only to table the motion, cannabis stores in our area would still be on the table.
Link to video, Start at about 3 hour 40 minutes mark - https://belmont-ca.granicus.com/player/clip/819?view_id=1&redirect=true&h=280dc4e49c5f51001a009f2cc04605a7 ().
Larry Stein
Belmont
