To understand the housing crisis, we should follow the money. We can start with when one of our big tech companies decides to build a new office complex for maybe 5,000 new employees. When the complex is built and the employees are hired, there is no place for most of them to live. So, big real estate entities free up enough space by raising rents until enough current residents are forced out. Then the entities charge their new renters enough rent to suck up maybe two-thirds of these highly paid techies’ salaries, that is, if they don’t have roommates. Where is all this money going? The real estate entities are made up of real estate investment funds (REIs) that are sold on the stock market and very rich individuals from outside our communities, state and country.
We are a huge cash cow for these outsiders. Just building more housing won’t work. We can’t build fast enough. We must find a way to shrink the profit that these entities are making off of our way of life.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
