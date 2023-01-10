Editor,
I had to chuckle when I read Gov. Newsom waxing poetic about California being a "beacon of freedom." We are still under a state of emergency that he imposed nearly three years ago, stripping us of many of our rights. Recently, California became the first state to make it unlawful for a doctor to voice an opinion that differs with the CDC. Under this gaslighting governor, California has become a beacon of tyranny and oppression.
