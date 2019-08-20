Editor,
With the recent news the San Francisco school board will cover an 80+ year old mural of George Washington, society is heading down a slippery slope. Choosing once again feelings over facts, the board is trying to censor our history.
Good, bad and ugly, American history is our history and should be told in its entirety. From confederate statues to changing faces on our currency and now this, we must not pretend anything bad ever happened, but use things like these as talking points to reflect on a different time in our nation’s history. As the saying goes, if you don’t remember your history, you are doomed to repeat it.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
