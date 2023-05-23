Editor,

While I appreciate John Horgan’s column on May 17 that discusses the potential conflict between the developer of Brisbane’s Baylands project and high-speed rail’s interest in building a rail storage facility on a portion of the site, I believe there is a much larger and more impactful issue in play: the potential addition of 6.5 million square feet of commercial space. Given the challenges that cities are facing in order to meet the state’s regional housing goals, it is disturbing that Brisbane is considering adding so many more jobs to this region since the responsibility for providing housing for these additional workers will not fall solely on Brisbane but on the surrounding communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription