While I appreciate John Horgan’s column on May 17 that discusses the potential conflict between the developer of Brisbane’s Baylands project and high-speed rail’s interest in building a rail storage facility on a portion of the site, I believe there is a much larger and more impactful issue in play: the potential addition of 6.5 million square feet of commercial space. Given the challenges that cities are facing in order to meet the state’s regional housing goals, it is disturbing that Brisbane is considering adding so many more jobs to this region since the responsibility for providing housing for these additional workers will not fall solely on Brisbane but on the surrounding communities.
