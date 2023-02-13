Editor,
In their letter to the Journal, Jerry Hill, Claire Mack, Maureen Freschet, Eric Rodriguez and Carole Groom claim they “yearn for a return to positive, healthy governance” in San Mateo.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High 57F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:58 am
Editor,
In their letter to the Journal, Jerry Hill, Claire Mack, Maureen Freschet, Eric Rodriguez and Carole Groom claim they “yearn for a return to positive, healthy governance” in San Mateo.
And how do they intend on achieving these lofty aims? By promoting un utterly unjustified and baseless recall campaign against Mayor Amourence Lee, accurately labeled in these pages by another former mayor, Sue Lempert, as “nasty.” And what reason do they give for this? Apparently, it’s because we live in “unprecedented times.”
This seems to have to do with the removal of campaign signs, which Mayor Lee had no connection to whatsoever, and an investigation into an attempt at vote buying, of which then former Councilmember Lee is the alleged victim. Of the alleged vote-buying, it somehow failed to occur to the former mayor club that had the mayoral succession followed the established protocol, rather than the embarrassing weeklong power play they presumably supported, no attempt at vote-buying would have been possible. But if that had happened, that would have denied us the spectacle they evidently are hoping to reignite.
If they really wish for “good governance” perhaps they should not turn the facts upside down, and not engage in whatever unscrupulous means they find at their disposal to get what they want and retire gracefully. But I guess that’s too much to hope for in these unprecedented times.
Thanks for the memories, your honors.
Ted McKinnon
San Mateo
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.