Editor,
In the 1984 baseball movie classic called “The Natural,” Roy Hobbs (played by Robert Redford) comes from out of nowhere to lead the lowly New York Knights from last place to a championship season. Roy Hobbs has a second chance at baseball late in life and appears to be a total mystery when he shows up with a magical hardwood bat he made from a tree felled by lightning when he was a child. He named the bat “WonderBoy” and it served up many home runs when he joined the Knights as an older player.
The movie reminds me of the San Franciso Giants’ current run. In a short period of time they have come from last place to second place (for now anyway) and are right behind the nemesis Dodgers. Baseball doesn’t get any better then this. Although there is a lot of baseball left in the season, the Giants are making it seem like the playoffs.
There are a number of reasons the Giants currently look like a much better team then they did in the beginning of the season. It could be said that Bruce Bochy is the “WonderBoy” (WonderMan actually) of the Giants. This is his last season as manager of the Giants he has announced and it appears the players may be motivated to play hard for him each and every game.
Win or lose, the Giants have been my team since Willie Mays came to town. We waited what seemed an eternity for our first championship in 2010, and then we won two more. If we never win another championship, I will forever remember those three World Series wins.
Enjoy the moment baseball fans.
David Thom
San Carlos
