Editor,
Hey, MLB (Millionaires Loathing Billionaires)!
Glad you decided to end your labor dispute so you can “play ball.” For those of us trying to put enough gas in the tank to get to work and back, you’ll never again see my hard earned money that you’ve been fighting over for the past 99 days. I can no longer afford to take myself out to the ballgame, let alone my family. You struck out in my park.
Signed a disgruntled former fan.
Pat Suplock
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.