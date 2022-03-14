Editor,
Baseball has often been looked upon as the “National Pastime” of the country, however, if it doesn’t embrace its fun aspects it will fall and fall. MLB viewership is at all-time lows, the league has struggled to evolve and has fallen greatly behind its main competitors the NBA and the NFL.
Baseball needs a makeover. My friends who don’t like baseball just see it as a washed-up sport with a bunch of old stubborn fans scared of change. Fans want to see exciting plays and support fun players. The steroid era was highly controversial but at the same time a very successful era for the MLB. Fans loved watching Barry Bonds hit home runs! Now instead of embracing the fact he made people watch the game, the MLB acts like he didn’t exist. The MLB just can’t market stars like other sports! Everyone knows Lebron, but Mike Trout is one of the greatest ever and yet the average sports fan doesn’t know what he looks like. MLB has a chance to make up for this. There are tons of talented players with exuberant personalities like Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto. These are guys the MLB needs to showcase, their swagger will bring fans to the game. Get their highlights on the internet!
This year, the Giants reminded me of how fun baseball can be with a great offense and great personalities. The excitement of that team was a highlight of my year. I wish more people could also see that joy.
Nicholas Knobel
Belmont
