I’m a Trump supporter, but I could unite with a President Biden if after four years of Democrats daily assaulting President Trump with, among many other things, a phony Russian collusion scandal, a vile partisan impeachment, and a silencing of Conservative voices via Twitter and Facebook, Joe Biden now asks all Americans to become united. As a Trump supporter myself, I was not ecstatic to be labelled a “deplorable,” “a smelly Walmart shopper, a “chump” (Joe Biden’s words) and of course, their go to label, a “racist.” But if Joe Biden really wants to bring folks like me into a united America, there is one simple thing he could do: Bring justice to the likes of Jim Comey, James Clapper, William Brennan and other Deep State operatives who, for the last four years, gave slanderous false testimony to the American people.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
