Regarding the story “Stylists and barbers feeling pain” in the Aug. 12 edition, correspondent Molly Weiner did a nice job considering she did the story by phone.
We are in a big industry. All of us are struggling to pay rent. Our hands are tied to compete for a living. Our shops are cleaner and safer than going out of doors to give our services. Wearing masks would benefit everyone.
Lash Stevenson
San Mateo
