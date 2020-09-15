Editor,

Thanks to our state Sen. Jerry Hill, kid-oriented flavored tobacco and vaping products with names like “Vivid Vanilla,” “Bubble Gum” and “Cotton Candy” will no longer be available for purchase in retail stores in California.

As the father of two teens, I am all too aware of how common the use of these flavored tobacco and vaping products has become among our teens and preteens. After paying attention to politics for decades in California, it’s become clear to me that no attempt at legislation is ever perfect, but also that we should never let perfect be the enemy of the amazingly good.

All of us, especially medical professionals and parents, should be very thankful for the efforts of state Sen. Hill, the California Legislature and Gov. Newsom in this regard. I know I am. 

Charles Stone

Belmont

The letter writer is

the vice mayor of Belmont.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription