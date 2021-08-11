Editor,
Senate bills 9 (Atkins) and 10 (Wiener) will soon be up for a vote in the Assembly. They are bad news for California. Sold as a promise to solve the “housing crisis,” these bills will only make things worse. Together, these companion bills destroy single-family neighborhoods by allowing up to six housing units (SB 9) and 14 units (SB 10) on every single-family lot in California.
They undermine homeownership opportunities for families of modest means, while favoring real estate developers and corporate investors seeking investment properties.
They promote gentrification and drive out minority homeowners, while requiring absolutely no affordable housing. SB 9 and SB 10 are blatant land grabs that open the door to a massive transfer of wealth from individual homeowners to corporate investors.
There are better alternatives to creating more housing without destroying single-family homes and neighborhoods in the process.
Don’t wait for the bulldozers to arrive next door to you, call your assemblyman today and tell them to vote no on SB 9 and SB 10: Kevin Mullin (650) 349-2200; Marc Berman (650) 324-0224; Phil Ting (415) 557-2312.
Keith Weber
San Mateo
(1) comment
Good morning, Keith
Your letter and Lisa Taner's op-ed piece in yesterday's DJ present strong arguments for rejecting SB 9 and 10 as solutions to the Peninsula's housing issues.
Thanks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.