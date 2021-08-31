Editor,
Democrats, independents and responsible Republicans need to do two things with their recall ballots: Vote “no” on the recall and then vote for Democratic candidate Kenneth Paffrath in the slim chance that Gov. Newsom is recalled.
The worst outcome would be for a right-wing Republican like Larry Elder to become governor. The damage to the state could be devastating: a surge of delta variant infections and deaths, economic upheaval, local school districts forbidden to require masks to protect children, women’s rights restricted, increased gun violence, minimum-wage law repealed, more mega-droughts, water shortages and horrific forest fires.
By voting “no” on the recall and voting for Kenneth Paffrath, the worst of all possible options won’t occur: Our great state run into the ground by a disastrous right-wing Republican governor.
Gov. Newsom is doing a great job and deserves our vote of confidence. Please take the time to vote.
Peter Wiesick
Woodland
